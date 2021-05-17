Professional Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 102.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. 55I LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 238,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,222,000 after acquiring an additional 67,165 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,901,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,693,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,834,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12,452.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 24,905 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $107.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.30 and its 200 day moving average is $104.69. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $71.52 and a 12 month high of $114.85.

