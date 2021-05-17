Professional Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,698 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up 0.9% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,659,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,578,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,126,000 after buying an additional 1,214,617 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,440,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,840,000 after purchasing an additional 788,973 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,494,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,802,000 after purchasing an additional 454,056 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 333.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 544,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 419,145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGX opened at $14.98 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

