Professional Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,532 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $802,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 85,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 16,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $488,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM opened at $52.95 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.22.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

