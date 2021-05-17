Professional Financial Advisors LLC Sells 743 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 22.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Mastercard by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 12,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 27,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,783,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total value of $19,447,675.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,736,515,111.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,209 shares of company stock valued at $36,853,378. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.27.

NYSE MA opened at $363.91 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $273.29 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.36. The stock has a market cap of $360.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.