ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) Shares to Split on Tuesday, May 25th

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) shares are going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, May 25th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 11th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSEARCA UWM opened at $111.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.87. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $126.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 305.2% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

