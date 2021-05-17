Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Prothena’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.58. Prothena reported earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 178.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.12) to ($2.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 13,615.75%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research raised Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prothena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

In other Prothena news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 44,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $934,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $192,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the first quarter worth $325,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prothena stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.13. 12,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,637. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.67. Prothena has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.71.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

