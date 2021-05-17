PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in PTC were worth $5,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in PTC by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in PTC by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in PTC by 12,000.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in PTC by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,464.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $32,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,387.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,232 in the last quarter. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $129.01 on Monday. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.10 and a 12-month high of $149.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 114.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.32.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.01 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

