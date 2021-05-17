Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target Increased to $290.00 by Analysts at Truist

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Truist from $269.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.73% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PSA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.14.
Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $3.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $276.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,666. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $173.16 and a 1-year high of $283.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.63.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Public Storage by 373.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.
Public Storage Company Profile
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.
