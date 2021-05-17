Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target Increased to $290.00 by Analysts at Truist

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Truist from $269.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.73% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PSA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.14.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $3.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $276.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,666. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $173.16 and a 1-year high of $283.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.63.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Public Storage by 373.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

