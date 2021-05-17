pulltherug.finance (RUGZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $96,640.02

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last seven days, pulltherug.finance has traded down 33.9% against the US dollar. pulltherug.finance has a market capitalization of $96,640.02 and $7,750.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pulltherug.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $10.24 or 0.00023167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00086305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00022711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $564.85 or 0.01277835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00063821 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00115768 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Profile

pulltherug.finance (RUGZ) is a coin. pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,437 coins. pulltherug.finance’s official website is pulltherug.finance . pulltherug.finance’s official Twitter account is @rugztoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Pulltherug.finance $RUGZ is a NFT project with farming. It aims to bring the rugpull NFTS to signify the rullpulls and scams in crypto. “

pulltherug.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pulltherug.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pulltherug.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

