Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

PSTG has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Summit Insights restated a buy rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.44.

Shares of PSTG opened at $18.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 1.47. Pure Storage has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $502.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.49 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. Analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $652,562.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,284.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 181.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 82.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

