Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Morneau Shepell Inc. (TSE:MSI) Issued By National Bank Financial

Morneau Shepell Inc. (TSE:MSI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Morneau Shepell in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Morneau Shepell’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

MSI has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Morneau Shepell from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.83.

MSI stock opened at C$31.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.71. Morneau Shepell has a fifty-two week low of C$26.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$249.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$246.70 million.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Morneau Shepell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.07%.

Morneau Shepell Inc provides technology based human resources consulting services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

