Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report issued on Friday, May 14th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09).

HYFM has been the topic of several other reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Shares of HYFM stock opened at $55.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.28. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $41.59 and a 52 week high of $95.48.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYFM. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at $974,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,999,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,770,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,097,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth $789,000.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

