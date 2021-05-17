Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Lifted by Oppenheimer

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.17). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Get Marker Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRKR. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Marker Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.79.

NASDAQ:MRKR opened at $2.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.27. Marker Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $3.77.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16).

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marker Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $4,053,000. NEA Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 10,714,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,285 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 213.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the period. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marker Therapeutics news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker purchased 5,714,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $9,999,998.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter L. Hoang purchased 142,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 332,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,142,855 shares of company stock worth $14,249,996. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.