Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Raised by Truist Securiti

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vroom in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.52). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vroom’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.73) EPS.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VRM. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

VRM opened at $38.86 on Monday. Vroom has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.21.

In related news, insider Patricia Moran sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $33,805.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Mark E. Roszkowski sold 21,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $1,123,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,430.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,548,872 shares of company stock worth $57,843,312.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in Vroom during the 4th quarter worth about $247,937,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Vroom by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,868,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599,391 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vroom by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,549,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477,398 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new position in Vroom during the 1st quarter worth about $112,769,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vroom by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,539,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,044,000 after acquiring an additional 973,664 shares in the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

