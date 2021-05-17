QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in QIAGEN by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QIAGEN by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in QIAGEN by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in QIAGEN by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 43.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QGEN shares. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, February 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. QIAGEN has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.92.

QGEN stock opened at $46.78 on Monday. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $41.98 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 57.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

QIAGEN Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.