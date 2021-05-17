Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Position Trimmed by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lowered its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $4,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Qorvo by 172.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $171.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.54. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.74 and a twelve month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on QRVO. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.70.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

