Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Purchased by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,686 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,809,000 after acquiring an additional 17,173 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,370,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,984,000 after acquiring an additional 321,398 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $104,795,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 980,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,604,000 after purchasing an additional 14,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded down $1.01 on Monday, hitting $96.41. 2,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.21. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $32.41 and a one year high of $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,678.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $86,032.80. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,384 shares of company stock worth $14,010,724. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.10.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

