QuarkChain (QKC) Trading Down 21.9% This Week

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One QuarkChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. QuarkChain has a market cap of $142.05 million and approximately $4.00 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00084608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003879 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00022154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $563.91 or 0.01290111 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00065040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00115974 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.