Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Director Sells $113,260.00 in Stock

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total value of $113,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,001.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $118.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $104.40 and a one year high of $306.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.48.

Get Quidel alerts:

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. The business had revenue of $375.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.24 million. Equities research analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Quidel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Quidel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Quidel by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Quidel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Quidel by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QDEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Quidel from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.