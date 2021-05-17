Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) CEO Kevin M. Jones Purchases 5,409 Shares of Stock

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) CEO Kevin M. Jones acquired 5,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,741.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 777,279 shares in the company, valued at $14,333,024.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rackspace Technology stock opened at $19.46 on Monday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average is $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. Rackspace Technology’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

RXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.95.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,832,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Rackspace Technology by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,407,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,071,000 after buying an additional 875,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

