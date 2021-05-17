Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) CEO Kevin M. Jones Purchases 5,409 Shares of Stock

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) CEO Kevin M. Jones acquired 5,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,741.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 777,279 shares in the company, valued at $14,333,024.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Rackspace Technology stock opened at $19.46 on Monday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average is $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. Rackspace Technology’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,832,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Rackspace Technology by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,407,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,071,000 after buying an additional 875,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
