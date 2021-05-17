Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rackspace Technology Inc. provides technology services which design, build and operate cloud environments. Rackspace Technology Inc. is based in SAN ANTONIO. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RXT. William Blair began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Rackspace Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.95.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average is $20.97.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $413,179.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,426.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXT. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 74,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 34,134 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 149,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 48,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

