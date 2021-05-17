Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.94.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RRC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities set a $6.00 price objective on Range Resources and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Range Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 199,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 129,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,062 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRC opened at $13.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $13.25.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

