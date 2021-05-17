Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised Rapid7 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.10.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $81.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $94.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.51 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $38,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,091.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $887,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,938 shares of company stock worth $1,006,985 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

