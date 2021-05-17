Rapids Achieves Market Cap of $628.02 Million (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded down 29.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. In the last seven days, Rapids has traded down 78.5% against the dollar. Rapids has a total market cap of $628.02 million and approximately $4,640.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapids coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Rapids Coin Profile

RPD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 18,548,199,019 coins and its circulating supply is 13,937,571,364 coins. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development. “Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here” “

Buying and Selling Rapids

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

