Raymond James Boosts Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target to C$5.00

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.42.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

Shares of HWX stock opened at C$4.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$889.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.00. Headwater Exploration has a one year low of C$1.10 and a one year high of C$4.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.10.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.63 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Headwater Exploration will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.