Raymond James Increases MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target to $36.00

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist lifted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut MasterCraft Boat from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of MCFT opened at $32.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.72 million, a P/E ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 2.26. MasterCraft Boat has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. On average, research analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 18,229 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after buying an additional 32,196 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,138,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,284,000 after buying an additional 72,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

