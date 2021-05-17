Raymond James Raises Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Price Target to $110.00

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $96.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

MMS opened at $89.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.93 and a 200 day moving average of $80.68. Maximus has a 52-week low of $63.65 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Maximus will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,045,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $931,266.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,752,161.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,776. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Maximus during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Maximus by 590.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Maximus by 372.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

