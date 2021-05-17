Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,820 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 225,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,489,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 182,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,055,000 after buying an additional 95,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTNT. KeyCorp raised their price target on Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.67.

Fortinet stock opened at $205.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.03. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.53, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $212.67.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,699 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total value of $1,117,460.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,299.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,705 shares of company stock valued at $10,501,134 in the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

