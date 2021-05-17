Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 47,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $77.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.84. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $79.58.

