Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $267,000 Stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 20.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,978 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WWW opened at $38.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day moving average of $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.32 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $261,327.50. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $226,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,515.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,380 shares of company stock valued at $786,539. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

