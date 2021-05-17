Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $279,000 Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 17,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $331,298.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,626.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total value of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MKSI opened at $178.91 on Monday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.48 and a 200-day moving average of $161.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MKSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.18.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

