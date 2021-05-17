Raymond James Trust N.A. Invests $313,000 in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Etsy by 153.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 86,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,344,000 after purchasing an additional 52,100 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 48.3% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Etsy by 34.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Etsy by 39.3% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total value of $89,114.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total value of $1,319,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,591,430.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ETSY opened at $163.11 on Monday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.35 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 90.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.69 and a 200-day moving average of $189.02.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.87.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

