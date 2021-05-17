Raymond James Trust N.A. Makes New Investment in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG opened at $50.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average of $39.58. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $50.61. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

