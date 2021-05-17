Raymond James Trust N.A. Makes New Investment in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,355,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,344 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,999,000 after acquiring an additional 460,267 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,258,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,050,000 after acquiring an additional 36,720 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $166,208,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,639,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,146,000 after acquiring an additional 88,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFG opened at $50.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $50.61.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

CFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Compass Point raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

