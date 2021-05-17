Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 517 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $46,169,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $165,057,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,709 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV increased its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,240,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Slack Technologies news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $10,515,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,952,560.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $112,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,498,308.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 497,029 shares of company stock worth $20,771,815. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Slack Technologies stock opened at $41.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.68 and its 200 day moving average is $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.22 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $44.57.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WORK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Slack Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

