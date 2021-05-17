Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 7,519 Shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,519 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOF. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

FOF opened at $13.82 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $14.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

