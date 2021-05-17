Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,724,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,935 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 3.9% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $113,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 76,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.73.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $85.93. 58,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,107,537. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $87.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.89. The company has a market cap of $130.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.