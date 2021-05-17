RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $74 million-$78 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.20 million.

NYSE:RMAX traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.74. 96,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,980. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.01. RE/MAX has a one year low of $21.94 and a one year high of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $663.91 million, a PE ratio of 51.80 and a beta of 1.55.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RE/MAX will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RMAX shares. Compass Point cut RE/MAX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut RE/MAX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand; and mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand.

