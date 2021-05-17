Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Receives $16.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

RLGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Realogy in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $208,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,635.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 16,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $278,044.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,254.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,923 shares of company stock worth $645,525 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RLGY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Realogy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,540,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,205,000 after acquiring an additional 40,295 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realogy in the fourth quarter worth $453,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 652.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 121,853 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 619,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after buying an additional 37,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,739,000 after buying an additional 641,498 shares during the last quarter.

Realogy stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.78. Realogy has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Realogy had a negative net margin of 7.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realogy will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

