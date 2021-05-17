Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RXRX. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.18 on Monday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $35.78.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.09).

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.