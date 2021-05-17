Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.850-2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RBC. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Beloit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Regal Beloit currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.00.

Shares of RBC stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.55. 643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,877. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. Regal Beloit has a 12-month low of $67.48 and a 12-month high of $159.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.03 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Regal Beloit will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

