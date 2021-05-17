Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Given New $495.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $477.00 to $495.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $656.38.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $516.62 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $664.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $486.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $498.52. The stock has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

