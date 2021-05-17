Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target Cut to $122.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.78.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

NYSE:RGA opened at $128.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.16. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $66.99 and a 12-month high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 570.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.