Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Sold by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 70.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,000 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7,586.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

In related news, CMO Ann L. Davids sold 12,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 26,996 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,897.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,344 shares of company stock worth $2,899,369 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RCII shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of RCII stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.03. 3,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,847. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.68.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.