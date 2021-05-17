ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock Position Decreased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,591 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in ResMed were worth $116,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 688.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of ResMed by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RMD stock opened at $195.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.30. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.16 and a 52 week high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $199,981.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,464,622.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,832 shares of company stock valued at $4,484,116 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RMD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.71.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

