Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.19. Retail Properties of America posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 6.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RPAI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.80.

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. Retail Properties of America has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $12.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.47 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPAI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,606,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,832 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,743,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,721,000 after buying an additional 1,839,236 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,078,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,747,000 after buying an additional 289,498 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,498,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,666,000 after buying an additional 198,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,521,000 after acquiring an additional 84,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

