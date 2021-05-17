Revolution Populi Hits One Day Volume of $1.61 Million (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. Revolution Populi has a market cap of $55.20 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0460 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Revolution Populi has traded 51.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

Revolution Populi (RVP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

