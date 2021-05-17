RigoBlock (GRG) Price Tops $0.68 on Exchanges

RigoBlock (CURRENCY:GRG) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. In the last week, RigoBlock has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. RigoBlock has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $2,585.00 worth of RigoBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RigoBlock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001524 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00088821 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.48 or 0.00453668 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.65 or 0.00227752 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.33 or 0.01289063 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00042163 BTC.

About RigoBlock

RigoBlock’s total supply is 7,008,053 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,292 coins. The Reddit community for RigoBlock is https://reddit.com/r/rigoblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RigoBlock is rigoblock.com . RigoBlock’s official Twitter account is @RigoBlock and its Facebook page is accessible here . RigoBlock’s official message board is medium.com/rigoblock

RigoBlock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RigoBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RigoBlock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RigoBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

