Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.53% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.
RIO opened at $89.22 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.88 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.67.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
