Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

RIO opened at $89.22 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.88 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth about $23,295,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 39.1% during the first quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,325 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

