Robert W. Baird Trims Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Target Price to $4.00

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PROG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Progenity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Progenity from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Progenity has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROG opened at $2.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.81. Progenity has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $15.92.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progenity will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PROG. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Progenity by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Progenity by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progenity during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progenity during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Progenity during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 17.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

